Bubbly and bright Brayden
BES student braves Alexander Disease, attends fundraiser gala this weekend Bellefontaine Elementary School second-grader Brayden Clary is a bright-eyed, blonde-haired 7-year-old who speaks fondly abou…
Fion Wine Room celebrates three years of business in Huntsville
Fion Wine Room, 7486 State Route 117, Huntsville, will celebrate three years of business as of April 1, 2020. Mike and Stacy McVan, owners who live in Dublin, bought the property at the end of 2015. “…
50th anniversary cruise
The Bellefontaine Examiner accompanied Clarence “Dan” and Gloria Grow of DeGraff on a recent cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple mark their actual anniversary toda…
A ‘dizzying’ number of career choices
Calvary Christian School student Josiah Stidham of West Liberty attempts to “walk the line” while wearing impaired vision goggles provided by the Bellefontaine Police Department during the annual Loga…
Culverts in Richland, McArthur townships to undergo replacement
Crews from the Logan County Highway Department are slated to replace culverts next week in Richland and McArthur townships. Crews will replace a culvert Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29, on County R…
Commissioners present 100K donation towards show arena project
Facility to be available to rent for winter storage, 2020 fair Not only will a new show arena be complete in time for next year’s Logan County Fair, but the building will start paying dividends yet th…
Law enforcement: School bus traffic laws imperative to protecting students
BY NATE SMITH AND MANDY LOEHR, EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS nsmith@examiner.org, mloehr@examiner.org As time-consuming as it may seem to occasionally follow a school bus picking up or dropping off pupils be…
ILMS pupils benefit from time spent in the saddle
Eleven-year old Azzy Clinger has not spent much time in a barn, but that is not apparent while watching her care for and ride horses during recent equestrian therapy sessions. Azzy is one of nine Indi…
New county logo unveiled
County officials unveiled this week a new Logan County logo, which was prominently featured on the check that was presented from the Logan County Commissioners to the Logan County Fair Board Thursday.…
County roads to close for culvert replacement
County Road 49 in McArthur Township to close for culvert replacement Crews from the Logan County Highway Department will replace a culvert Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29, on County Road 96 between…
Teen lodged for domestic violence
Austin T. Vanhoose, 17, of 5409 County Road 1, West Liberty, was charged with domestic violence related to an incident at his residence Wednesday. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were di…
Residents dogs attack neighbor
Eleanor G. Douglas, 21, of 604 W. Chillicothe Ave., was charged Thursday with having dogs at large after her dogs attacked a neighbor. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were dispatched t…
The late deputy Weiser honored with dedication of training room
Judy Weiser paid a visit to workplace of her late husband, longtime sheriff’s deputy Russ Weiser, Wednesday afternoon for what she thought was an invitation for a pizza lunch and the opportunity to ca…
Teen offender pleads guilty to school bus assaults
A West Mansfield-area teen faces more than 20 years’ incarceration for sexually assaulting multiple young girls in 2018 while on a public school bus. Jordan Griffin, 16, of 23800 Davis Road, acknowled…
Wasson named new treasurer/CFO
Bellefontaine City Schools officials announced today that the district has concluded its treasurer search, and board of education members are expected to extend a contract at their regular Monday even…
Renovations to be complete by Christmas 2023
Renovations at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center are estimated to be finished around Christmas in 2023. Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith said Wednesday during a regular school board meeting that right now they…
BPD takes back unwanted prescription drugs
Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department conduct another medication take back event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Road, in partnership with Lo…
Dump truck, car crash reported
Crews work on the scene of a dump truck and car crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads 18 and 43. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Jean E. Shulaw, 74, of DeG…